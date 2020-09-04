Anti-capitalists vow to ‘lay siege’ to the White House for 50 days

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2020

A Canada-based group of anti-capitalists, who take credit for starting the Occupy movement, are now saying they plan to “draw wind” from the Marxists at Black Lives Matter and “lay siege” to the White House from Sept. 17 until Election Day on Nov. 3.

Adbusters, a non-profit environmentalist organization known for pushing the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011, announced the plan on their website, calling it: “#WhiteHouseSiege – Tactical Briefing #1. It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action.”

“Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C.,” said the group, which describes itself as a “new social activist movement.”

The Canada-based leftists added: “#Whitehousesiege will electrify the U.S. election season — and it doesn’t stop there. Drawing wind from #BLM, #MeToo, and #ExtinctionRebellion and protests against Trump’s lethal bungling of coronavirus, we’ll inspire a global movement of systemic change — a Global Spring — a cultural heave towards a true world order.”

Although Adbusters has not revealed any links to the Black Lives Matter movement, it says it plans to “multiply power” by strategic collaboration with BLM and Extinction Rebellion to bring in a revolution for a “new world order.”

“A siege only works if it is sustained. We witnessed this — the multiplying power of a strategic occupation — nine years ago. You dig in, hold your ground, and the tension accumulates, amplifies, goes global,” Adbusters said the so-called tactical briefing.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media