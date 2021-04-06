Announcement of terror suspects detained at border is deleted by DHS

by WorldTribune Staff, April 6, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has removed a press release which had announced the arrest at the U.S. southern border of two Yemeni men who are on the terrorist watch list.

DHS initially posted the release on Monday. By Tuesday morning it was no longer available.

“Why did you take down your previously public tweet & press release announcing that two people on the terror watch list were apprehended exploiting Biden’s open border policies?” asked Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee.

“Transparency in name alone is not transparency,” said the committee members led by ranking member Rep. John Katko.

The men, ages 33 and 26, were arrested in recent months for illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico, federal authorities said Monday. The older man was found with a mobile phone SIM card under the insole of his shoe.

The men were apprehended near the Calexico Port of Entry in California in separate incidents on Jan. 29 and March 30, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Authorities did not release the identities of the men.

Records checks conducted after both men were caught revealed they were on a government watch list for terrorism suspects and a “no-fly” list, authorities said.

Migrants have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers over the past few months under Joe Biden’s open borders policies, Republicans say. That includes an official tally of over 170,000 people in March alone, the largest single-month total in well over a decade. Some analysts, however, say that number is likely closer to 250,000 for March.

