Americans can’t be too cautious: Dr. Fauci advises use of bubble wrap

By on

FUNNIES

Dr. Fauci issues new advisory. / BabylonBee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Fauci suggested that Americans cover their entire bodies in bubble wrap to protect against coronavirus.

“Studies have shown that this is very effective at stopping the virus, germs, and the oxygen that carries these things,” Fauci said. “You will no longer have to worry about death by coronavirus, though I’m just a medical doctor and can’t speak to any other risk factors this may introduce.”

More

  

Americans can’t be too cautious: Dr. Fauci advises use of bubble wrap added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login