Americans can’t be too cautious: Dr. Fauci advises use of bubble wrap

FUNNIES
WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Fauci suggested that Americans cover their entire bodies in bubble wrap to protect against coronavirus.
“Studies have shown that this is very effective at stopping the virus, germs, and the oxygen that carries these things,” Fauci said. “You will no longer have to worry about death by coronavirus, though I’m just a medical doctor and can’t speak to any other risk factors this may introduce.”
