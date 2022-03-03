Americans are ‘being lied to from all sides’ about Ukraine, analysts charge

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2022

“Sadly right now, it’s probably easier to find a Ukrainian flag than an American flag” in Washington’s halls of power, former Trump adviser Steve Cortes said in a video on social media.

Americans who believe they “are being lied to from all sides — by the Russians, the Ukrainians and certainly by our own American media — are not alone,” he said.

Cortes pointed to a new Quinnipiac poll which shows just 40 percent approval of Joe Biden’s response to the Russian invasion and 47 percent disapproval.

Meanwhile, the leftist media which oddly finds itself beating the drums of war 24/7, is slamming retired Col. Douglas Macgregor.

“This is not the liberal democracy, the shining example that everyone says it is,” Macgregor said on Fox Sunday. “I think we need to stay out of it. The American people think we should stay out of it, the Europeans think we should stay out of it. And we should stop shipping weapons and encouraging Ukrainians to die in what is a hopeless endeavor.”

The Conservative Treehouse noted about Macgregor’s comments: “As the multinational corporations, multinational banks, collective corporate and political West along with the EU, NATO and media, tell Ukraine to keep fighting, it appears Russia is moving through a methodical plan they have no hope of stopping. This would explain why the Russian convoys are pausing before going hardcore on the cities and population centers.

Macgregor updated his assessment of what is happening on the ground in Ukraine to Tucker Carlson on March 1 (see below)

The National Pulse, meanwhile, has compiled a list of media reports on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “including those promoted by U.S. Congressmen, media outlets, and even conservatives online” which “have turned out to be false, despite garnering millions of shares and likes.”

1. The Snake Island ‘Martyrs’

Thirteen Ukrainian border guards stationed on the country’s Snake Island, located in the Black Sea, were quickly alleged to have been killed by Russian forces, at the onset of Russia’s invasion. Audio recordings of what was allegedly their final moment went viral on social media, with a Russian warship demanding: “I ask you to lay down your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

“Russian warship,” came the reply, “go f**k yourself.”

The 13 Ukrainians, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, died “heroically.” He later promised to recognize each solder with the title of Hero of Ukraine. Days later, however, the Ukraine Navy revealed that the guards had actually been “taken captive by Russian occupiers” and were all still alive.

2. The ‘Ghost of Kiev’

A video of a Ukrainian fighter pilot dubbed the “Ghost of Kiev/Kyiv” showed a jet supposedly shooting down multiple Russian fighter jets, causing several casualties. Social media users, along with RINO Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Dan Crenshaw, were quick to champion the pilot as a “hero” despite the video actually tracing its origins to a video game. The video was created with the 2008 game “Digital Combat Simulator” and was first shared via YouTube, where the original poster acknowledged the footage was from a simulator.

3. The Fake Farewell

A photo of two Ukrainian children sending off soldiers to fight Russians quickly went viral on social media, with posts on Twitter containing the image amassing tens of thousands of likes. Pro-war Rep. Kinzinger even shared the picture. In reality, the dramatic image actually traces its roots over half of a decade back to Ukraine in 2016 and has appeared in several news stories since then.

4. It’s An Airsoft Gun…

The story of former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joining Ukraine’s military to fight against Russia also turned out to be false despite amassing thousands of likes and shares across social media platforms. While the photo of Lenna is from one of her recent Instagram posts, where she expressed support for Ukraine against Russian forces, the gun in the popular picture is actually an airsoft rifle.

Even “conservative” outlets like Breitbart News peddled the propaganda, which in turn led to Lenna clarifying the lack of her military status, writing “I AM NOT A MILITARY, JUST A HUMAN” in a post five days later.

5. Straight From The Big Screen… Literally

Clips of Ukrainian soldiers kissing their loved ones goodbye as they supposedly left to fight Russia also quickly went viral, except the footage, which garnered thousands of likes, comes from a 2017 film “The War of Chimeras.”

“The story of war, love and death that was documented by the immediate participants of events. Off screen and later on it are the two – a boy and a girl. He volunteered for the front; she went to the place just after the battle,” explains its plot summary.

6. Anonymous Imposters

A video supposedly created by the notorious hacker group “Anonymous” threatened to launch massive cyberattacks and empty the bank accounts of Russian citizens who refused to protest Putin in a minute-long video circulating across social media platforms.

“On March 3rd, 2022, all money will be debited from your bank accounts and transferred in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” claimed a video voiceover, appearing to attempt to try to get Russian citizens to withdraw funds from their bank accounts.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, however, admitted that the video wasn’t actually created by Anonymous.

On Ukraine…do you believe you're being lied to? Are you worried about our continual escalation of America's involvement? You are not alone. See the data in my newest Cortes #ChalkTalk. America First.

