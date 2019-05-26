America on ‘edge of a precipice’: Franklin Graham calls day of prayer for the president

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2019

Rev. Franklin Graham is calling on pastors nationwide to lead their congregations in praying for President Donald Trump.

Graham wrote in a May 26 Facebook post:

“Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for the President, Donald J. Trump.

President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.

This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.

We know that God hears and answers prayer. He can soften hearts and change minds. He is all-powerful, and He rules over the affairs of nations. The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, “that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior” (1 Timothy 2:2–3).

On June 2, we ask that pastors would lead their congregations in praying for the President, that Sunday schools and other groups would join together and pray, and that individuals and families across the country would have a special focus on praying for the President that day.

Would you let me know in the comments below if you commit to pray with us? And will you share this on your social media platforms so that we can have as many people as possible praying?

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12).”

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Please follow and like us: 21

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments