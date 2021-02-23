Amazon removes book critical of transgender ideology

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2021

The book “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” was removed by Amazon around Feb. 21.

In the book, which was published in 2018, author Ryan Anderson argues that the push by leftists to encourage individuals who feel like a different gender to undergo sex-change procedures is driven by ideology rather than sound medical advice.

“Ryan T. Anderson has written the definitive book on the transgender phenomenon — ranging across medicine, psychology, culture, sociology, law, and public policy. In doing so, he may have saved the minds and bodies — indeed, the very lives — of people he will never know,” Princeton University politics lecturer Matthew Franck wrote in a review of the book in 2018.

The exact date the book was removed is not clear since Anderson, who is president of the Washington-based think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center, only learned about the move by Amazon when people informed him that they couldn’t find the book in the online retailer’s inventory, he told the Daily Caller.

“I hope you’ve already bought your copy, cause Amazon just removed my book ‘When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment’ from their cyber shelves,” Anderson wrote in a Feb. 21 tweet.

As of the afternoon of Feb. 22, Amazon’s links to both the hard and electronic copies of the book result in error messages, The Epoch Times noted.

The book disappeared from Amazon around the same time Anderson wrote an op-ed in the New York Post critical of a bill pushed by Joe Biden’s team that would insert sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“The bill would act as a sword — to persecute those who don’t embrace newfangled gender ideologies,” Anderson wrote. “It would vitiate a sex binary that is quite literally written into our genetic code and is fundamental to many of our laws, not least laws protecting the equality, safety, and privacy of women.”

Congress may act on the bill as early as this week.

Last month, Biden signed an executive order tasking the government with redefining all its policies and regulations regarding discrimination based on sex to include “gender identity.”

The language of the order indicates that women-only sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms at federally funded institutions, such as schools, will have to be open to biological men who consider themselves female and vice versa. It also injects “gender identity” into the definition of sex discrimination in housing, workplace, and health care settings.

In progressive nomenclature, “gender identity” refers to a fluid concept that includes anything one identifies as at a given moment, based on subjective feelings.

About 2.1 percent of college students identify themselves as transgender, according to the spring 2020 National College Health Assessment survey. Only some 0.3 percent identify as transgender male-to-female or female-to-male. For the other 1.8 percent, the most popular gender identities were “Non-binary,” “Genderfluid,” “Genderqueer,” and “My identity is not listed.”

