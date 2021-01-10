Amazon kicks Parler off the cloud … panic in Silicon Valley …

BREAKING . . .

The past 24 hours:

– Twitter permanently suspends President Trump

– Twitter suspends “POTUS” government twitter account

– Amazon employees call for company to stop hosting Parler through AWS

– Google removes Parler from Google Play, Apple considers following suit

– YouTube Bans Steve Bannon

– CEO of Mozilla says we need more than deflatforming

Wall Street Journal announced:

Apple Inc. AAPL 0.86% and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 0.65% halted support for Parler, dealing a major blow to a social-media service that has soared in popularity among conservatives and escalating a campaign by tech giants to regulate content they see as dangerous in the wake of the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Amazon said Saturday it would no longer provide cloud-computing services to Parler, and Apple suspended the company’s app from the App Store. Both companies said Parler hasn’t demonstrated in recent conversations that it can adequately address threats of violence on the platform.

Parler CEO John Matze posted the following statement:

Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on amazons proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products.

We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies.

This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.

