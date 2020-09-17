AG Barr takes off the gloves: Pushes sedition charges against rioters, slams lockdown

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2020

Attorney General William Barr reportedly told federal prosecutors to consider sedition charges against the rioters who are destroying cities across America.

Barr this week also said that a nationwide coronavirus lockdown order, which Joe Biden said he could institute if he is elected president, would amount to the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties” besides slavery in U.S. history.

In a conference call last week, Barr told the prosecutors they needed “to crack down on rioting, looting, assaults on law enforcement officers and other violence committed,” reports say.

Sedition, the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it, is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday:

The attorney general mentioned sedition as part of a list of possible federal statutes that prosecutors could use to bring charges, including assaulting a federal officer, rioting, use of explosives and racketeering, according to the people familiar with the call. Justice Department officials included sedition on a list of such charges in a follow-up email.

Writing for American Greatness on Sept. 16, Debra Heine noted that “In reality, the circumstances in Portland and elsewhere are part of a rather extraordinary conspiracy by far-left organizers to overthrow the government of the United States.”

The anarchists are quite open about their intentions, as Portland-based journalist Andy Ngo has reported.

“We are witnessing glimmers of the full insurrection the far-left has been working toward for decades,” Ngo wrote.

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released several videos in January stemming from an investigation into socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

In the videos, Sanders staffers in Iowa and South Carolina spoke of the violent insurrection that was coming if Sanders was not elected in 2020. They spoke of being infatuated with the idea of putting supporters of President Donald Trump in Soviet style Gulags and taking “extreme actions” against capitalists.

Bernie Kerik, former New York City police commissioner, told The Epoch Times that he believes the Antifa/Black Lives Matter riots are “a radical, leftist, socialist attempt at revolution.”

Kerik noted in the Epoch Times report that operations including coordination, equipment, and travel costs would likely cost “tens of millions of dollars.” A friend of his, an FBI agent, told Kerik she was at Newark airport on May 29 where she observed “probably 25 of these Antifa kids walking in through the airport.”

“They’re coming from other cities,” Kerik said. “That cost money. They didn’t do this on their own. Somebody’s paying for this.”

John Miller, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, said that outside radical groups have organized scouts, medics, and even supply routes of weapons “for breakaway groups to commit vandalism and violence.” Miller said the militants plan for violence in advance, using encrypted communications.

Barr also reportedly asked the Department of Justice to consider charges against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for allowing a mob of leftists to establish the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), also known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Critics say Durkan allowed the “autonomous zone” to continue even amid reports of violence. The zone was finally dismantled after two murders occurred within its borders.

Meanwhile, Barr said in a speech at Hillsdale College on Wednesday that “You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.”

Barr blasted governors who have imposed what he called “draconian” stay-at-home orders.

“Most of the governors do what bureaucrats always do, which is they … defy common sense,” Barr said. “They treat free citizens as babies that can’t take responsibility for themselves and others,” Barr said.

“We have to give business people an opportunity,” he added, “tell them what the rules are you know the masks, which rule of masks, you had this month … and then let them try to adapt their business to that and you’ll have ingenuity and people will at least have the freedom to try to earn a living.”

