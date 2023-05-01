After Tucker’s departure, Fox News prime time ratings collapse on all shows

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 1, 2023

Fox News “parted ways” with Tucker Carlson … and a huge number of viewers in all of its prime time broadcasts.

The final broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” drew 2.65 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The data shows that Brian Kilmeade’s substitute hosting gig for “Fox News Tonight” at 8 p.m. saw ratings of 2.59 million on Monday, 1.7 million on Tuesday, and 1.33 million on Wednesday. The previous Wednesday, Carlson drew about 3 million viewers, Nielsen figures show.

Carlson’s final Wednesday telecast delivered 357,000 viewers in the target demo (those aged 25-54), whereas “Fox News Tonight” this past Wednesday drew 124,000 — a decline of 65%.

Meanwhile, Newsmax’s Eric Bolling-anchored 8 p.m. hour nearly tripled its audience from the week prior.

At 9 p.m., the Fox News program hosted by Sean Hannity drew about 2.5 million on Monday, 2 million on Tuesday, and 1.7 million on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen. In comparison, Hannity drew about 2.6 million viewers the Wednesday a week before, the ratings show.

Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. “The Ingraham Angle” drew 2.156 million on Wednesday, April 19. But this past Wednesday, two days after Carlson’s exit was confirmed, her show drew 1.55 million viewers.

Jesse Watters’ 7 p.m. show also saw a decline. For Wednesday, it saw an audience of 1.558 million, but a week prior, it generated 2.1 million.

Fox programs that air earlier in the evening, like “The Five” and “Special Report”, have also seen viewership decline, but by a smaller proportion.

Some have called for a boycott of Fox, including “War Room” host Steve Bannon of Real America’s Voice, who argued that “if you’re watching Fox you’re helping the people that are against you” and urged his audience to “take the clicker and turn it off.”

Breitbart.com called Carlson’s firing a “Fox News purge” in which “the Murdochs reestablish corporate control.”

Hosts and guests on Newsmax have called Carlson’s firing a case of Fox “pull[ing] the race card” and “succumbing to the woke mob” that foretells the “death of Fox News” and benefits Newsmax – which saw its ratings jump last week.

