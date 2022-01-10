Actor/comedian Bob Saget dies suddenly 1 month after receiving Covid booster

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2022

Bob Saget, the actor and stand-up comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom “Full House”, died suddenly and unexpectedly in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on Sunday.

Saget, 65, passed away just a month after getting his Covid booster shot.

Saget had just performed a two-hour standup show on Saturday night. Early Sunday morning, at 2:42 a.m., Saget made a social media post about the show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and wrote: “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted to this sh**.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Sunday evening: “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

On Dec. 13, Saget said in a podcast that he hosted: “Yeah, well, be careful out there and do whatever you got to do to be safe. And I’m not even going to preach. I try not to preach. I got my booster shot. I’m 65. So, I got it yesterday, or the day before, and I was hurting.”

