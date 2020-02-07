Acquittal has both parties planning post-impeachment moves

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2020

The White House is already bracing for and Democrats are wholeheartedly dedicated to impeachment 2.0, a report said.

“Still pending is a wide-open probe launched by Rep. Adam Schiff,” Rowan Scarborough noted in an Feb. 6 report for The Washington Times. “Schiff has been investigating President Trump, his family and businesses and the Trump Organization over the congressman’s suspicions of blackmail, money laundering and bribery.”

Scarborough added: “There is no sign Schiff has given up trying to prove Trump is corrupt, and if the president is impeached again, the charges would likely come from this probe, informed sources said.”

Trump alluded such in his post-acquittal speech on Thursday.

“So we will probably have to do it again, because these people have gone stone-cold crazy, but I have beaten them all my life and I will beat them again if I have to,” Trump said. “But what they are doing is very unfair.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the Trump investigations will go on.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said after Wednesday’s Senate acquittal that it’s “likely” the Ukraine probe will go on. His committee also continues to investigate Trump-Russia “collusion” despite special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings that no such “collusion’ took place.

Trump said of Nadler: “I always beat him, and I had to beat him another time and I will probably have to beat him again because if they find that I happen to walk across the street and maybe go against the light or something, let’s impeach him.”

Scarborough noted that Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, “announced an anti-Trump staff investigation on Feb. 6, 2019, upon taking control of the committee. Some of his allegations mirror claims pushed by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and its co-founder Glenn Simpson — organizers of the discredited Democratic Party-funded dossier spread all over Washington.”

John M. Dowd, Mr. Trump’s former defense counsel, told The Washington Times: “The unwillingness of the Democrats to accept the results of their gross abuse of their constitutional power is a crime against the public trust.”

As Pelosi and her team of anti-Trump cohorts eye impeachment 2.0, a Republican lawmaker filed an ethics complaint against the speaker for “mutilating” a government record.

After Trump concluded his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Pelosi infamously ripped up a record of his speech.

Pelosi has tried to justify her stunt by saying she was tearing up a bunch of lies.

In filing the ethics complaint, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, cited a federal law forbidding the destruction of federal documents that carries the possibility of three years in prison upon conviction.

“I write to request that the House Committee on Ethics open an investigation into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s flagrant violation of decorum, as defined in clauses 1 and 2 of House Rule XXIII (‘Code of Official Conduct’), and request a criminal referral for her potential violation of 18 U.S.C. paragraph 2071 (concealment, removal, or mutilation of documents), following President Trump’s recent State of the Union Address on February, 4, 2020,” Gaetz wrote.

“The speaker should not let her personal feelings about the president color her behavior as a leader in the United States Congress, but … her actions last night have brought discredit on the entire House,” Gaetz said.

He also pointed out the penalty of up to three years in jail for anyone who “mutilates, obliterates, or destroys … any record, proceeding map, book, paper, document.”

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is calling for an amendment to the Constitution thatt would require a super-majority of three-fifths of the House of Representatives in order to approve articles of impeachment. The current standard is a simple majority, which allowed Democrats to impeach the president without a single Republican vote.

“An act as divisive as impeachment must have bipartisan backing and overwhelming support. It should be harder – much harder – for either political party to take the process our Founders created as a last resort against a tyrannical leader and use it instead as a tool for the tyranny of a political majority,” Scott said in a statement. “I look forward to all of my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, joining me in this effort to protect the integrity of our nation and our constitution.”

In order to pass, a constitutional amendment must receive approval from two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as ratification from three-fourths of all states, or 38 out of 50.

