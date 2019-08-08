AccuWeather founder throws cold water on heat wave-climate change link

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2019

Claims that heat waves are becoming more frequent due to climate change have been debunked by the founder of AccuWeather.

Amid recent scorching heat in Europe and the northeastern United States, some suggested naming heat waves, as is done for hurricanes, cyclones, etc.

A press release from the London School of Economics stated: “A failure by the media to convey the severity of the health risks from heat waves, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change, could undermine efforts to save lives this week as temperatures climb to dangerous levels. So how can the media be persuaded to take the risks of heat waves more seriously? Perhaps it is time … to give heat waves names [as is done] for winter storms.”

Dr. Joel N. Myers, founder and CEO of AccuWeather, noted in an Aug. 7 blog a rarely, if ever, mentioned fact: 26 of the 50 U.S. states set their all-time high temperature records during the 1930s that still stand (some have since been tied). And an additional 11 state all-time high temperature records were set before 1930 and only two states have all-time record high temperatures that were set in the 21st century (South Dakota and South Carolina).

“Although average temperatures have been higher in recent years, there is no evidence so far that extreme heat waves are becoming more common because of climate change, especially when you consider how many heat waves occurred historically compared to recent history,” Myers wrote.

The AccuWeather founder noted that New York City “has not had a daily high temperature above 100 degrees since 2012, and it has had only five such days since 2002. However, in a previous 18-year span from 1984 through 2001, New York City had nine days at 100 degrees or higher. When the power went out in New York City earlier this month, the temperature didn’t even get to 100 degrees – it was 95, which is not extreme. For comparison, there were 12 days at 95 degrees or higher in 1999 alone.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Myers noted, “experienced an average of 18.7 days a year at 100 degrees or higher during the 1930s, compared to just 5.5 a year over the last 10 years. And over the last 30 years, Kansas City has averaged only 4.8 days a year at 100 degrees or higher, which is only one-quarter of the frequency of days at 100 degrees or higher in the 1930s.

“So 37 of the 50 states have an all-time high temperature record not exceeded for more than 75 years. Given these numbers and the decreased frequency of days of 100 degrees or higher, it cannot be said that either the frequency or magnitude of heat waves is more common today.”

As for the contention that there is a failure by the media to convey the severity of heat wave-related health risks, Myers wrote:

“We warn people all the time in plain language on our apps and on AccuWeather.com about the dangers of extreme heat, as well as all hazards.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments