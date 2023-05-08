ABC/Washington Post poll: Most Americans believe Biden is not fit to serve

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 8, 2023

Solid majorities of Americans believe 80-year-old Joe Biden is not mentally and physically up to the job of president, according to a new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post.

The poll posed two questions to respondents: “Do you think Biden has the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president, or not?” Second, the pollsters asked, “Do you think Biden is in good enough physical health to serve as president, or not?”

Sixty-three percent of registered voters said Biden does not have the mental sharpness to serve, and 62% said he is not in good enough physical health to serve.

“Those are huge, decisive numbers. And they reflect a broad agreement among people of all ages and circumstances,” Washington Examiner columnist Byron York noted.

Even 21% of Democrats said he does not have the mental sharpness, and 23% said he does not have the physical health to serve effectively.

Among independents, 69% said Biden does not have the mental sharpness, and 65% said he does not have the physical health to serve.

Among Republicans, views are nearly unanimous, 94% and 93%, that Biden does not have the ability to do the job.

Among those aged 18-39, 70% said Biden does not have the mental sharpness, and 68% said he does not have the physical health to serve. Among those 40-64, 61% said he does not have the mental sharpness, and 60% said he does not have the physical health. And among those 65 and older, 55% said he does not have the mental sharpness, and 53% said he does not have the physical health.

Among white people, 67% said Biden does not have the mental sharpness, while 65% said he does not have the physical health to serve. Among nonwhite people, the numbers were 55% and 56%. And among Hispanic people, the numbers were 54% and 59%.

Were he to win in 2024, former President Donald Trump would begin his term at age 78 and finish at 82. But the ABC-Washington Post poll found a difference in the public’s perceptions of the two men’s condition. Fifty-four percent of all registered voters surveyed said Trump has the mental sharpness to serve as president, while 65% said he has the physical strength.

“While many believe both men are too old to be president, voters clearly make distinctions between Biden and Trump, and the bottom line is they think Trump is in better shape,” York noted.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish