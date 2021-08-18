A vax mandate for Raider Nation; ‘What’s the point?’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2021

Raider Nation is definitely not a democracy.

The NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders are mandating that fans attending their home games either show proof of Covid vaccination or get the jab at the Allegiant Stadium entrance.

The Raiders, the first NFL team to mandate the jab for fans, made the announcement on Monday, hours after Nevada Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak said that large events in the state will require people to show they have been vaccinated.

All fans who are able to provide proof of vaccination will be cleared to enter the stadium and don’t have to wear a mask, the team announced in a statement.

Following the science doesn’t appear to be in the Raiders’ playbook as ticket-holders are pointing out.

Fully vaccinated people can still be infected with the virus and those who get a Covid-19 breakthrough infection can transmit the virus, the CDC has said.

Fans who are not vaccinated can get the jab onsite before entering the stadium, but have to watch the game while wearing a face covering, the Raiders said.

Children not old enough to receive the vaccine can attend, but will be forced to wear a mask.

Full-time workers inside Allegiant Stadium are also required to be fully vaccinated.

The players are not.

Raiders’ owner Mark Davis said ticket holders can receive a full refund or carry their tickets over to next season.

Fox5 in Las Vegas cited one season ticket holder as saying he would sell his tickets because of the mandate. The season ticket holder argues that if there are going to be any restrictions, it should be a required negative COVID-19 test.

“If you can get COVID-19 while being vaccinated, what’s the point?” the ticket holder said about allowing vaccinated fans in without masks.

The vaccination requirement begins with the first regular-season home game at Allegiant Stadium. That’s Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

A similar policy was put in place by the New Orleans Saints last week. The Saints are asking fans to either show proof-of-vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test from the previous 72 hours, the team said in a statement.

Saints fans are also still required to wear masks while they are inside the New Orleans stadium, regardless of vaccination status.

