‘____ Cuomo and de Blasio’: Free speech breaks out in Brooklyn, but not for long

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2020

As the summer of 2020 was winding down in New York City, a group of residents at a Brooklyn block party decided to tell New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exactly how they felt about what has transpired in the year of covid lockdowns and violent riots.

The fed-up New Yorkers painted in huge yellow letters a stretch of a Brooklyn street. The message for the governor and mayor:

“F–k Cuomo and de Blasio”.

“The not-so-subtle shout-out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio went up around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 15th Street between Wythe Avenue and Banker Street in Williamsburg, during the waning hours of an annual block party which this year doubled as a ‘small business owner protest,’ ” the New York Post reported.

City officials, who no doubt would like to erase 2020 from memory, moved quickly to scrub the message.

“Bucking widely held notions about municipal inefficiency, workers from the city Department of Transportation descended on the display less than 24 hours later — around 10 p.m. Saturday — to cover up the message with black,” the party attendee told the Post.

“It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled,” one block party attendee told the Post.

The NYPD confirmed that a criminal mischief complaint had been filed over the incident and that an investigation is ongoing, but did not comment on the claim that cops laughed at the vandalism while doing nothing to stop it, the report said.

De Blasio had personally assisted in painting a Black Lives Matter mural on a public NYC street, but he shot down efforts to paint a similar display reading “Blue Lives Matter” in support of police, leading two pro-police groups to take him to court, the Post noted.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media