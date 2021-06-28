$41 mil and Dianne Feinstein’s Lake Tahoe digs are yours; Chinese spy not included

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2021

If you needed a reminder that no serious investigation into the stunning 2018 revelation that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) had a Chinese spy on her personal staff for 20 years has yet to occur, a choice piece of Lake Tahoe real estate may do the trick.

Feinstein and her investment banker husband Richard Blum have put a lavish estate up for sale, and are asking $41 million, according to Realtor.com.

“The waterfront compound briefly tested the market in October 2020 with a $46 million asking price,” the real estate site’s June 22 post reads. “Now, the property is back at a slightly lower, yet still prodigious price.

“No matter what your political affiliation, the senator’s multihome spread has a good chance to win your vote,” Realtor.com gushes.

Here are more details for those interested in putting in a bid:

Located on Lake Tahoe’s picturesque West Shore, the spread was last renovated in the 1990s. It offers 278 feet of white sand beach, along with a 172-foot pier extending into the water, plus a boatlift and two buoys.

The three homes on the coveted piece of property encompass 10,343 square feet, seven bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. Thanks to the multiple residences, the offering is said to provide “grand entertainment capability.” Set on 4.75 acres, the acreage offers privacy for guests and homeowners alike, with meandering paths leading to each residence.

“Feinstein also maintains a residence in the posh Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, not far from her fellow power-broker, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,” the post concludes.

Left out of the flashy listing, of course, is information on how Feinstein and her husband came to afford such lush digs. Feinstein has never faced even the prospect of a genuine fact-finding probe into the alarming fact that she had a Chinese spy close to her for two decades.

Equally shocking yet never a cause for federal investigation is how Feinstein’s husband Blum earned a fortune doing business in China starting right around the time that his wife assumed a position on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 1995.

From a 1997 Los Angeles Times article:

In 1992, when Feinstein entered the Senate, Blum’s interests in China amounted to one project worth less than $500,000, according to her financial disclosure reports. But since then, his financial activities in the country have increased.

In the last year, a Blum investment firm paid $23 million for a stake in a Chinese government-owned steel enterprise and acquired sizable interests in the leading producers of soybean milk and candy in China. Blum’s firm, Newbridge Capital Ltd., received an important boost from a $10-million investment by the International Finance Corp., an arm of the World Bank. Experts said that IFC backing typically confers legitimacy and can help attract other investors.

“It seems to be going quite well,” Rashad Kaldany – who in 1994 managed the IFC’s capital markets investments in Asia – said of the project. He added: “There also was some comfort in that Mr. Blum had some contacts with the Chinese.”

The Times detailed how Feinstein used her Senate position to help her husband meet China bigwigs:

Meanwhile, Feinstein’s role on U.S. policy toward China has expanded. In January 1995, she became a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, giving her a prominent platform for her efforts to support China’s trade privileges.

Since 1995, Feinstein has made three visits to confer with senior government officials in Beijing. Blum has accompanied her each time at his own expense and has attended many of her meetings with President Jiang Zemin and other top Chinese leaders – an unusual degree of access for a private businessman.

On their trip to China in January of last year, Blum accompanied Feinstein to dinner with Jiang in the exclusive leaders’ enclave, Zhongnanhai.

Fast forward to today. According to an Investopedia article that was updated on March 23, Feinstein is the fourth-wealthiest member of the U.S. Senate, with a net worth of $88 million.

“Blum Capital, a private equity firm founded in 1975 by her husband, Richard Blum, is the source for most of that wealth,” Investopedia states.

“Along with wood decks, the woodsy grounds also feature grassy lawns. One of the guesthouses opens to a stone deck and fire pit,” Realtor.com coos of the Feinstein listing.

How tranquil and soothing. Life has been very, very good for Dianne Feinstein over the course of her long, entrenched political career.

