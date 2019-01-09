4 people break into Arizona man’s home – he shoots all 4

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2019

After four intruders broke into his home, an Arizona man shot all four, killing one, according to authorities.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said the man was sleeping at 1 a.m. on Jan. 3 when he was jolted awake by the four intruders attempting to break in.

“The subjects made entry into the home and during the process of the home invasion and burglary, an occupant of the home fired several rounds, striking all four of the subjects,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Local news station KYMA reported that an eyewitness who lives on the street said the man had warned the intruders that he was home by flicking his lights on and off inside the residence. The intruders ignored the warning, breaking in via the back door and smashing the window next to it. The owner subsequently opened fire and hit all four suspects.

KYMA reported that one of the suspects, Jessica Aynes, 28, was pronounced dead soon after the shooting.

The other suspects were identified as Edith Guerrero, 36; Jaden James, 18; and Leonardo Gonzalez, 27. All suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals.

According to GunsToCarry.com, Arizona gun laws operate at the state level, meaning any person age 18 or older can legally open carry, and anyone at least 21-years-old can conceal carry a firearm without a permit.

The state also has strong Castle Law doctrines for home invasions. According to Arizona CCW, the following conditions must apply if the Castle Law is to be used in claiming justifiable homicide:

The intruder must be attempting to or have made unlawful and forcible entry into an occupied home, business or vehicle.

The occupants must have a reasonable belief that the intruder is entering with the intention of committing a felony crime such as burglary.

The occupants must have a reasonable belief that they are in danger of serious injury or death at the hands of the intruder.

The occupants must be innocent of any provocation and cannot have instigated the intrusion or initiated the event by a threat of deadly force.

In Arizona, a person is legally able to “stand their ground” in the face of an attack and is under no obligation to retreat prior to using deadly force in self-defense.

