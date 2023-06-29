250 celebrities demand Big Tech censor anyone opposed to trans surgeries for kids

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2023

A letter signed by some 250 celebrities was sent to the CEOs of Meta, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter demanding that the platforms censor anyone who opposes trans surgeries and puberty blockers for children.

The letter demands that tech companies address “Content that spreads malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth.“

Among the celebrities from movies, TV, and music who signed the letter by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) were Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judd Apatow, Patrick Stewart and many more, Summit News noted in a June 28 report.

The letter states: “There has been a massive systemic failure to prohibit hate, harassment, and malicious anti-LGBTQ disinformation on your platforms and it must be addressed,” pointing to “dangerous posts (both content and ads)… targeting transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people.

“This disinformation and hate, inadequately moderated on your platforms, plays an outsized role in the sharp increase in real-world anti-transgender targeting and violence.”

One specific gripe was that the tech companies are allowing people to engage in “deadnaming” and “misgendering” as a “widespread mode of hate speech across all platforms, utilized to bully and harass prominent public figures while simultaneously expressing hatred and contempt.”

The letter calls for “specific mitigations” akin to those used to censor information that ran counter to the leftist narrative during the Covid pandemic and the 2020 and 2022 elections.

