20 Chinese military planes breach Taiwan’s ADIZ

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Twenty Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Friday, in the largest incursion yet reported by the island’s defence ministry and marking a dramatic escalation of tension across the Taiwan Strait.

The island’s defence ministry said the air force deployed missiles to “monitor” the incursion into the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone. It also said its planes warned the Chinese aircraft, including by radio.

Related: 3 Chinese warships in Tsushima Strait intimidate both Japan and South Korea, March 23, 2021

It marked the largest incursion to date by the Chinese air force since Taiwan’s defence ministry began disclosing almost daily Chinese military flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea last year. …

The presence of so many Chinese combat aircraft on Friday’s mission — Taiwan said it was made up of four nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and 10 J-16 fighter jets, among others — was unusual and came as the island’s air force suspended all training missions after two fighter jet crashes this week.

More

See All Breaking News