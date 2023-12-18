17,852 ‘invalid votes’ in Fulton County is agenda item at Dec. 19 public meeting in Atlanta

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2023

Fulton County’s voting tabulation in the 2020 election will be part of the agenda as the Georgia State Election Board meets on Dec. 19 at the state capitol.

Multiple online reports say that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal staff has notified Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that 17,852 invalid 2020 votes were counted in Fulton County in the 2020 election.

Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

“Fulton County Tabulator Results 2020” is listed as Item #48 on the agenda for the State Election Board meeting which begins on Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 341 at the state capitol in Atlanta.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X: “We were told we had perfect elections in Georgia in 2020. I was called a conspiracy theorist for saying we had election fraud in Georgia in 2020.”

🚨GEORGIA FRAUD CONFIRMED🚨 Georgia Governor @BrianKempGA’s Legal Team has formally notified Georgia SOS Brad Raffensperger @BradForGASOS of Recording and Publishing Factually False Results concerning the 2020 Presidential Election, to include 17,852 INVALID “VOTES” recorded… pic.twitter.com/2xnG1Mcxp8 — Rob Cunningham | KUWL.show (@KuwlShow) December 15, 2023

