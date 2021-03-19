10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump expected to lose their seats

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2021

During House Democrats’ second sham impeachment of President Donald Trump, there were 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment.

They are:

1. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

2. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

3. Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington

4. John Katko of New York

5. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

6. Peter Meijer of Michigan

7. Dan Newhouse of Washington

8. Tom Rice of South Carolina

9. Fred Upton of Michigan

10. David Valadao of California

All 10 GOP members of Congress are expected to lose their seats in 2022, One America News Network reported.

