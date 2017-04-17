White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s sanity check

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2017

Simply Googling Sean Spicer gets unsurprising results. White House spokesman has “worst week in Washington,” photo of Spicer as White House Easter Bunny, Melissa McCarthy’s “epic Sean Spicer sketch on SNL.”

You’ll have to go six pages into the results to find out that “Commander Sean Spicer reports for duty at Pentagon”.

For nearly two decades, Spicer has had a second job – in the Navy Reserves.

Spicer reported, in uniform, to the Pentagon on April 14 to fulfill his U.S. Navy Reserve duty, a White House official told Fox News.

The White House spokesman holds the rank of commander – which sits just under the higher rank of captain in the Navy.

Spicer also possesses a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.

In the past, Spicer has worked as a media planner in joint exercises in Guam, Germany and Sweden, along with overseeing media coverage of Navy operations at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, the Military Times reported.

The Military Times also noted that Spicer was just one in a long list of military service members and veterans who had been selected to be a part of the Trump administration.

That list included (but was not limited to) Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Army), Energy Secretary Rick Perry (Air Force), Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (Navy SEAL), and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (Navy) – not to mention Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (Marine Corps).

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments