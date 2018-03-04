‘We do not care about America’: Taliban rejects peace talk

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2018

The Taliban is reluctant to accept Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of peace talks because the terror organization said it views Ghani’s government as a U.S.-imposed regime.

“While the international community sees Ghani’s administration as the sole legitimate government of Afghanistan, the Taliban see it as an artificial, foreign-imposed regime that does not represent the Afghan people,” Reuters said in a March 1 report.

Ghani on Feb. 28 called on the Taliban to take part in peace talks to “save the country,” adding that the Afghan government would provide facilities and security for any Taliban representatives who join the peace process.

“We will consider the Taliban’s view in the peace talks,” Ghani said.

The Taliban issued a statement in response, saying: “Our country has been occupied, which has led to an American-style supposed Afghan government being imposed upon us.”

“And your view that we talk to them and accept their legitimacy is the same formula adopted by America to win the war,” the statement said, adding that the peace process is aimed at seeking the Taliban’s “surrender.”

“The crux of the matter is, what is the vital concern of America, is it really terrorism?” the statement said. “Or is it extracting the mineral wealth of Afghanistan, imposing a self-styled government, preventing establishment of an Islamic system and pursuing imperial ambitions in the region from this land? In such circumstances, we do not care about America, neither do we want to talk, nor end resistance, nor will we get tired.”

Taliban fighters still control a large amount of territory in Afghanistan.

In late January, the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in which an ambulance packed with explosives blew up in Kabul, killing around 100 people in the worst attack seen in months.

