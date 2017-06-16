The Trump report targets Hillary Clinton’s Justice Department

By on

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump on Twitter on June 15:

  • Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?
  • Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?
  • You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA
  • They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice
  • Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!

@realDonaldTrump on Twitter at 7:53 a.m. on June 16

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! …

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them (8:53 a.m.) …

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! (8:54 a.m.)…

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt (9:07 a.m.)

 

  , , , , ,

The Trump report targets Hillary Clinton’s Justice Department added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

Be Sociable, Share!

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login