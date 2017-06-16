The Trump report targets Hillary Clinton’s Justice Department

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2017
@realDonaldTrump on Twitter on June 15:
- Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?
- Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?
- You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA
- They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice
- Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!
@realDonaldTrump on Twitter at 7:53 a.m. on June 16
After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! …
The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them (8:53 a.m.) …
Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! (8:54 a.m.)…
I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt (9:07 a.m.)
