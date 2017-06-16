The Trump report targets Hillary Clinton’s Justice Department

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump on Twitter on June 15:

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!

@realDonaldTrump on Twitter at 7:53 a.m. on June 16

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! …

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them (8:53 a.m.) …

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! (8:54 a.m.)…

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt (9:07 a.m.)

