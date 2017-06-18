Swamp justice: A closer look at Mueller’s team

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2017

Special counsel Robert Mueller has loaded his team of lawyers with several heavy hitters.

This is cause for consternation from some supporters of President Donald Trump who say this shows Mueller is counting on a home run against the administration. If so Mueller shouldn’t be surprised that heavy hitters also frequently strike out.

Mueller’s team of lawyers includes Michael Dreeben, who has argued more than 100 cases in front of the Supreme Court, and Andrew Weissmann, a prosecutor who has gone after organized crime in New York City.

Another notable is Jeannie Rhee, who has worked for the Clinton Foundation, helping defend it from FOIA requests related to Hillary Clinton’s private email server, according to Politico.

Vox reported that Paul Rosenzweig, a former deputy in the Department of Homeland Security, wrote in Lawfare that the worst thing to happen to Trump last week wasn’t former FBI Director Comey’s testimony, but the announcement that Dreeben – “quite possibly the best criminal appellate lawyer in America” – had been recruited by Mueller.

In the 1990s, Weissmann worked at the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York, where he supervised more than 25 cases, including going after the Colombo and Gambino Mafia families

Also in the lineup are James Quarles, a former assistant special prosecutor for the Watergate investigation; Jeannie Rhee, a former senior adviser to former Attorney General Eric Holder; and Aaron Zebley, a cybersecurity expert who spent decades in the FBI.

Quarles is a former assistant prosecutor in the Watergate investigation, where he specialized in campaign finance research, according to Wired.

Zebley worked as a special agent in the FBI’s counterterrorism division for seven years.

Rhee from 2009 to 2011 was the deputy assistant attorney general, tasked with providing counsel to then-Attorney General Eric Holder and to the White House on issues surrounding criminal law, executive privilege, and national security, according to WilmerHale.

