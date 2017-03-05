South Africa’s president calls for confiscation of white-owned land without compensation

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2017

South African President Jacob Zuma is calling for constitutional changes that would allow the seizure of white-owned land without payment.

Zuma told the Council of Traditional Leaders: “The black parties should unite on this issue. It is now time for action. The time for talking, writing and analysis is over.”

Zuma was warned that the measure would trigger a new “race war” in the country, the Daily Mail reported on March 4.

Following Zuma’s comments, Andries Breytenbach, who heads the majority white Boer Afrikaner Volksraad, described it as “a declaration of war,” the Telegraph reported.

Breytenbach stated: “We are ready to fight back. We need urgent mediation between us and the government. If this starts, it will turn into a racial war which we want to prevent.”

Julius Malema, who heads the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, said last week: “So, we are saying black people, all of us must unite so that we can change the constitution so that we can expropriate land without compensation.

“There is no white man that will understand it.”

Malema has called on black South Africans to reclaim land taken by “Dutch thugs.”

