Soros at Davos: Tolerate nuclear N. Korea; Trump wants ‘mafia state’ in U.S.

January 28, 2018

Leftist billionaire George Soros said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that President Donald Trump wants a “mafia state” in the U.S. and that the world should accept North Korea as a nuclear power.

“I find the current moment in history rather painful,” Soros said. “In the United States, President Trump would like to establish a mafia state but he can’t, because the Constitution, other institutions, and a vibrant civil society won’t allow it.”

Soros added that “the United States is set on a course toward nuclear war by refusing to accept that North Korea has become a nuclear power.”

“Not only the survival of open society, but the survival of our entire civilization is at stake. The rise of leaders such as Kim Jong-Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the U.S. have much to do with this.”

“The fact is North Korea has become a nuclear power and there is no military action that can prevent what hasn’t already happened,” Soros said. “The only sensible strategy is to simply accept reality, however unpleasant it is, and to come to terms with North Korea as a nuclear power.”

On the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, Soros said: “I give President Trump credit for motivating his core supporters brilliantly, but for every core supporter, he has created a greater number of core opponents who are equally strongly motivated. That is why I expect a Democratic landslide in 2018.”

Most of the headlines after Soros’s speech focused on his comments on Facebook and Google, which he said “have grown into ever more powerful monopolies, they have become obstacles to innovation, and they have caused a variety of problems of which we are only now beginning to become aware. It is only a matter of time before the global dominance of the U.S. IT monopolies is broken. Davos is a good place to announce that their days are numbered.”

