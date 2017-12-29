Six-figure salaries called ‘minimum wage’ for federal employees living near the ‘Swamp’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2017

The 2 million people working for the U.S. federal government are doing very well for themselves on the taxpayers’ dime, a government watchdog group said.

The $100,000 paycheck is the new “minimum wage” for federal employees, Open the Books said in its new report “Mapping the Swamp, A Study of the Administrative State”.

The studyfound that the average federal worker gets 10 holidays off, 13 sick days and 20 vacation days. Those who have worked for the government for three years or more can take more than eight weeks off.

Taxpayers are doling out $1 million a minute in pay and benefits to the federal workforce, for a total of over $136 billion a year, the report found.

Over the past decade, those making $200,000 a year have jumped 165 percent and 406,960 earn $100,000 or more.

The study found that the top wage earner is a heart surgeon at the Department of Veterans Affairs who makes $403,849 per year – $3,849 more than the president.

The top bonus was $141,525 paid to a human resources manager at the Presidio Trust in San Francisco.

Federal workers are scheduled to receive a raise under an order signed by President Donald Trump.

