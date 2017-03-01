Senior Palestinian official deported upon arrival in Egypt

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2017

A high-ranking official in the Fatah movement was refused entry into Egypt on orders from Egyptian intelligence services.

Jibril al-Rajoub, a confidant of Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas, was denied entry and deported on Feb. 27, sources at Cairo airport said.

Rajoub, a high-ranking member of Fatah’s central committee, was told he was on a no-entry list and put on a flight to Jordan, sources told the Jerusalem Post.

Monir al-Jaghoub, a Fatah official in the West Bank, said on his Facebook page that Rajoub had been invited by the Arab League to attend a conference in Cairo on terrorism. After learning that Rajoub had been refused entry, the Palestinian delegation withdrew from the event, Jaghoub wrote.

The sources gave no other reason for the deportation of Rajoub, a former security chief in the Palestinian Authority who now heads its Higher Council for Youth and Sports and the Palestinian Football Association.

Fatah is the largest faction in the Palestinian Authority, which under interim peace accords with Israel exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank. Egypt has had better relations with Fatah than the Islamist Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip.

