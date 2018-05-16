Rand Paul: Did CIA cooperate with foreign intelligence to spy on ‘U.S. presidential candidates’?

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2018

Sen. Rand Paul has asked the CIA if it “cooperated” with any foreign intelligence services in surveillance that may have been conducted against President Donald Trump over the past five years.

The Kentucky Republican also asked whether the CIA or any other U.S. government agency conducted surveillance on Trump during his visit to Great Britain just before the 2016 election.

Paul asked the questions in a written inquiry to CIA director candidate Gina Haspel.

“I write to ask you for clarification on some of the practices of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), particularly in relation to surveillance during the 2016 presidential election,” Paul wrote to Haspel, acting CIA director.

“Under what circumstances does the CIA trail, monitor, or otherwise collect information on the communications and movements of U.S. presidential candidates, both domestically and while they are traveling outside of the United States?” Paul asked.

Obama era CIA Director John Brennan has acknowledged the CIA provided intelligence about Trump associates to the FBI.

Paul asked Haspel for information on Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, John Kasich, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, and himself.

The Senate Intelligence Committee on May 15 voted 10-5 to recommend Haspel, setting up a vote on the Senate floor as soon as this week. Haspel, if confirmed, would be the first woman to lead the agency.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments