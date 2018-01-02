Panic in Teheran: ‘God help us’ . . . ‘U.S. officially supported the people on the streets’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2018

As protesters continued to pour into the streets throughout the country, Iranian leadership met to “find a way out of this situation,” according to details leaked from regime meetings.

“Religious leaders and the leadership must come to the scene as soon as possible and prevent the situation (from) deteriorating further,” according to notes from the meetings, which were published by Fox News.

“God help us, this is a very complex situation and is different from previous occasions,” the notes said.

The notes were given to the National Council of Resistance of Iran from “high level sources” within the regime, Fox News said. The notes covered meetings up to Dec. 31 between supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, political leaders and security heads.

The meeting notes concluded that the unrest “threatens the regime’s security. The first step, therefore, is to find a way out of this situation.”

The report also said that protesters had “started chanting the ultimate slogans from day one. In Tehran today, people were chanting slogans against Khamenei and the slogans used yesterday were all against Khamenei.”

The report also noted leaders were wary of sending Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or Bassij forces to counter the protests. That move could “backfire” and further “antagonize the protesters,” the notes say.

U.S. President Trump’s open support for the protesters was also mentioned in the notes, which said that “The United States officially supported the people on the streets.”

According to The Associated Press, at least nine people were killed late on Jan. 1 into early Jan. 2, including at least one Iranian police officer. The latest string of deaths brings the total number of fatalities to at least 21.

