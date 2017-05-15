O’Reilly lawyers up, cites Soros-backed cabal, hits ‘vicious and evil’ media

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2017

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said his firing was a “hit” by an “organized left-wing cabal” backed by leftist billionaire George Soros.

In a May 12 interview on Glenn Beck’s radio show, O’Reilly said a Soros-funded group “that goes in and terrorizes sponsors” behind the scenes and “pays people to say things” was behind his ouster.

“This was a hit, and in the weeks to come we’re going to be able to explain some of it,” O’Reilly said in his first post-Fox interview.

“There’s going to be an exposition soon, but I can’t tell you when. About what exactly this crew that goes in and terrorizes sponsors, that threatens people behind the scenes, that pays people to say things. We are going to name them and it’s going to be a big, big story.”

O’Reilly, who also said he has lawyered up, was fired from Fox News after The New York Times reported in April that he and the network had paid about $13 million to settle five different sexual harassment claims against him.

O’Reilly went on to blast the “vicious and evil” media.

“This is a fact,” he told Beck. “In American journalism right now, very few are seeking the truth. It’s not what the press is doing. They don’t seek the facts to back up what happened.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments