Obama leaves U.S. $9.3 trillion deeper in debt

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2017

The United States is $9.3 trillion deeper in debt after the presidency of Barack Obama, according to data released on Jan. 19 by the U.S. Treasury.

The increased debt incurred under Obama equals approximately $75,129 for every person in the United States who had a full-time job in December.

As of the close of business on Jan. 18, the debt had increased $9,334,590,089,060.56 on Obama’s watch, far more debt than was accumulated by any previous president and nearly twice as much as the $4,889,100,310,609.44 in additional debt that piled up during George W. Bush’s two terms.

When Obama took office on Jan. 20, 2009, the federal debt was $10,626,877,048,913.08. As of the close of business on Jan. 18, it was $19,961,467,137,973.64. The final debt number for Jan. 19, Obama’s last full day in office, was not to be released until after Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 124,248,000 people in the United States with full-time jobs in December. The total federal debt of $19,961,467,137,973 equals approximately $160,658 for each one of those workers. The $9,334,590,089,060.56 that the debt has increased under Obama equals $75,128.69 for each one of those workers.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments