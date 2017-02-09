Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts three ISIS missiles fired from Egypt

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2017

Three rockets fired by the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Feb. 8.

The IDF confirmed that four missiles were fired in the direction of the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat late in the night on Feb. 8. Three missiles were successfully intercepted by Iron Dome while a fourth fell in an open area. There were no injuries or damage reported.

“Thanks to God alone, a military platoon fired several Grad rockets yesterday” towards Eilat, ISIS’s Egyptian affiliate said in a statement circulated on social media.

Eilat, a city on the Red Sea that is popular with European tourists, is currently filled to capacity with visitors, officials said.

Shortly after the rockets were intercepted, head of the IDF Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir told the mayor of Eilat, Meir Yitzhak Halevi, that the city could return to its routine, Army Radio reported.

“When there is a successful interception the city returns to routine quickly, as people understand that the city is protected,” Itsik Alfasi, a senior Eilat police officer told Israel Radio.

Hours before the Feb. 8 attack, a mortar shell struck the Golan Heights at Israel’s northern tip, causing neither damage nor injury.

In response, the Israeli army shelled a Syrian military position in the northern Golan Heights, the IDF said.

“The IDF will not tolerate any attack on Israel’s sovereignty or the security of its citizens, and sees the Syrian regime is responsible for what happens in its territory,” an IDF spokesperson said.

