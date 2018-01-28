Ireland braces for abortion referendum: Bishop urges vote against ‘culture of death’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2018

Bishop Kevin Doran is urging voters in Ireland to “defend the right to life of the unborn” in the nation’s abortion referendum.

The referendum, approval of which would repeal the 8th amendment and allow for limited abortions, will likely be held this summer.

Doran, the bishop of the Elphin diocese, said Ireland is “facing an enormous and dramatic clash between good and evil, death and life, the ‘culture of death’ and the ‘culture of life.’ We are all involved and we all share in it, with the inescapable responsibility of choosing to be unconditionally pro-life.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Jan. 27 that he will support the referendum, saying his views on the issue have “evolved” since he described himself as “pro-life” in 2014.

Bishop Doran noted: “When it comes to the right to choose, there is a tendency to forget that there is another person involved; a vulnerable person who has no choice and who depends entirely on others for protection. If society accepts that one human being has the right to end the life of another, then it is no longer possible to claim the right to life as a fundamental human right for anybody.

“The new human being which will be born as your baby after nine months, begins at fertilization,” he said. “The genetic identity of the new child is already there from the very beginning. Everything else is simply natural development.”

A complete ban on abortion in Ireland was lifted in 2013 to allow for abortions in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

“A number of EU member states have already legalized euthanasia,” Doran said. “I am convinced that if we concede any ground on abortion, the very same arguments which are now being used to justify abortion will be used to justify ending the lives of frail elderly people and people with significant disability. This is the final frontier. If we cross it, there will be no easy way back.”

