Iran to ‘counter’ U.S. sanctions with more funding for missiles, Quds Force

August 13, 2017

As some lawmakers chanted “Death to America,” Iran’s parliament on Aug. 13 granted its initial approval for increased funding of Teheran’s missile program and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

Parliament overwhelmingly approved the outlines of the bill to “counter America’s terrorist and adventurist actions,” state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The bill would allocate about $260 million each to Iran’s ballistic-missile program and the Quds Force, the external branch of the IRGC that is said to be active in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier this month, the U.S Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed legislation imposing new sanctions on Iran over its missile program.

The Iranian measure “was designed wisely so that it does not violate the (nuclear deal) and provide excuses for opposing sides,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said.

Araqchi said the government of President Hassan Rohani would support the bill which must now pass a second vote before being submitted to a clerical body for final approval and passage into law.

