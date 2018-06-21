Hungary defies EU’s legal threats, passes ‘STOP Soros’ law

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2018

Hungary’s parliament on June 20 passed the so-called “STOP Soros” legislation that criminalizes some assistance non-governmental organizations (NGOs) provide to illegal aliens.

The new law, which makes it illegal for NGO employees to help migrants seek asylum when they are not entitled to it, was aimed at Hungarian-born U.S. leftist billionaire George Soros, who Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused of encouraging mass immigration to undermine Europe.

The legislation was passed in defiance of the European Union, which has vowed to take possible legal action over the law.

“The Hungarian people rightfully expect the government to use all means necessary to combat illegal immigration and the activities that aid it,” Interior Minister Sandor Pinter wrote in a justification attached to the draft legislation, Reuters reported.

“The STOP Soros package of bills serves that goal, making the organization of illegal immigration a criminal offense. We want to use the bills to stop Hungary from becoming a country of immigrants,” Pinter said.

Parliament on June 20 also passed a constitutional amendment stating that an “alien population” cannot be settled in Hungary – which analysts said amounted to a swipe at the EU over its quota plan for refugees.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a rights group, said the narrowing definition of who counts as a refugee essentially means nobody entering Hungary by land would be entitled to such treatment.

“Instead of giving protection against persecution, the Hungarian government has decided to join the ranks of the persecutors,” Helsinki Committee Co-Chair Marta Pardavi said.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments