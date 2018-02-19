Former Nixon assistant says Obama ‘created the environment’ for DOJ abuses

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2018

Loyalists to President Barack Obama’s “transformative” agenda to remake America had “everything to lose” if his radical agenda was reversed, analyst Monica Crowley said.

“Obama created a climate in which the potentially criminal misuse of the DOJ and the FBI, as currently being unraveled, was not just acceptable but perhaps encouraged, thereby giving rise to what could be the most dangerous scandal in American history,” Crowley, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, wrote for The Hill.

“These dark institutional offenses didn’t just materialize out of thin air,” Crowley wrote. “One of the criticisms of President (Richard) Nixon was that even though he wasn’t aware of the Watergate break-in, he had created an environment in which such an action was acceptable.”

Crowley, who was a research assistant to Nixon in 1990 and an editorial adviser and consultant on Nixon’s last two books, wrote that “Obama and the leftist movement over which he has presided could not tolerate a reversal of their gains (by Trump, no less!), so they got to work.”

It is a stretch to believe that Obama administration figures caught up in the current Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI, FISA scandals “freelanced their activities,” Crowley wrote.

Those enlisted in the effort, Crowley noted, included James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, Sally Yates, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr.

“On the offensive side,” Crowley wrote, “these Obama officials – who obviously loathe Trump, as demonstrated by the glaring antipathy in the Strzok-Page texts and others’ communications – set out to damage him. Trump, they thought, gave them much material with which to work, plus they enjoyed a compliant media that stood ready to amplify spoon-fed narratives, regardless of their veracity. The acquisition of multiple FISA warrants – now known to be largely based on an unverified dossier prepared by a foreign spy, using anonymous Russian and close Clinton associates and paid for by her campaign and the Democratic National Committee – to subvert and impair Trump and his associates, succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.”

Crowley continued: “On the defensive side, Herculean efforts were made by the Obama DOJ and FBI to stonewall the Clinton investigation, not out of any real love for Hillary but because they needed to ensure a Democratic win and the continuance of their ‘transformative’ agenda. Further, with Clinton at the helm, evidence of all of their previous abuses would never see the light of day.”

Obama and his allies “have never taken their eyes off the prize,” Crowley wrote. “They cannot allow their progressive gains to be erased (and replaced by far more successful economic and national security policies) and their history of abuses to be exposed. Having never expected a Trump victory, the Obama and Clinton squads have been throwing the kitchen sink at him in an effort to protect themselves – and to try to backstop their hard-won ‘transformative’ achievements.

“Restoring the progressive revolution is also why loyal Obama soldiers such as (Joe) Biden and Eric Holder are considering White House runs. In the meantime, they must try to destroy Trump, his agenda, and the investigations that are quickly turning against them. After all, if Trump doesn’t just endure but succeeds, Obama, Clinton, their brigades and the larger decades-long radical movement have everything to lose.”

