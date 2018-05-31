Former intelligence official who hit Obama’s Iran and N. Korea policies named to key NSC post

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2018

National security adviser John Bolton has named intelligence specialist Fred Fleitz as National Security Council (NSC) chief of staff.

Fleitz, a former CIA analyst, is the author of “Obamabomb: A Dangerous and Growing National Security Fraud” about the Iran nuclear deal, and “The Coming North Korea Nuclear Nightmare: What Trump Must Do to Reverse Obama’s Strategic Patience”.

He has been a contributor for National Review Online, Geostrategy-Direct.com, WorldTribune.com and other media.

For the last five years Fleitz has served as the Senior Vice President for Policy and Programs at the Frank Gaffney-founded Center for Security Policy and as a member of the Editorial Advisory Board at WorldTribune.com.

Fleitz worked as Bolton’s chief of staff while he was an undersecretary of state for former President George W. Bush. Later he founded and edited the Langley Intelligence Network Group, an online intelligence service at Newsmax.com which has since suspended publication.

Bolton also hired Sarah Tinsley to serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for strategic communications. Garrett Marquis was hired as special assistant to the president and a senior director for strategic communications.

Tinsley, who was director of Bolton’s super PAC, first worked for Bolton at the U.S. Agency for International Development in the 1980s and was one of his deputies when he served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration.

Marquis, a former Bush administration aide and managing partner at the Prism Strategy Group, had been serving as a Bolton spokesman outside the administration.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments