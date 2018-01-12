Drip-drip: Court orders State to release Clinton docs by this year, not 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2018

A U.S. District Court judge has ordered the State Department to release 72,000 pages of Hillary Clinton’s emails before the end of September, a government watchdog group reported.

Judicial Watch said the order by Judge James E. Boasberg accelerates the State Department’s production rate of emails from Clinton’s private server, which would have continued until 2020.

Last year, the FBI uncovered the 72,000 pages of documents Clinton attempted to delete or did not otherwise disclose.

Judicial Watch noted that, prior to the FBI investigation, “Clinton repeatedly stated that the 55,000 pages of documents she turned over to the State Department in December 2014 included all of her work-related emails.”

In response to a court order in another Judicial Watch case, Clinton declared under penalty of perjury that she had “directed that all my emails on clintonemail.com in my custody that were or are potentially federal records be provided to the Department of State, and on information and belief, this has been done.”

Clinton failed to turn over at least 627 emails in that 55,000-page production, Judicial Watch noted, further contradicting a statement by the former secretary of state that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails had been turned over to the department.

Judge Boasberg’s order, which requires the emails to be produced before Sept. 28, 2018, came in a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that was originally filed on May 6, 2015.

“How ironic it is that the Trump State Department had to be ordered by a federal court to stop slow-rolling the release of Clinton emails,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act lawsuits – not Congress or the media – uncovered Clinton’s email cover-up and related crimes. Now it is up to the Justice Department to finally follow up with an honest and independent investigation.”

In a related case, Judicial Watch said it found at least 18 classified emails in 806 documents recently produced by the State Department from the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s email system. The emails were found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, the husband of former Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

