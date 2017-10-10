Do something: Billionaire dissident reveals Chinese spy invasion at National Press Club

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2017

Chinese dissident Guo Wengui told a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington that Beijing is engaged in a major subversion campaign in the United States. He called on the U.S. to “take action”.

Guo released a “top secret” document from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that calls for dozens of intelligence officers to be sent to the United States to work under cover.

The document, dated April 27, was stamped “top secret”, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Plutocrats in China are implementing comprehensive ‘BGY’ operations against the United States,” said Guo said at the Oct. 5 press conference.

Guo had previously discussed on Twitter and in YouTube videos what he calls the “BGY,” or “Blue Gold Yellow” operations. Blue means Internet, gold means money, and yellow means sexual seduction. According to Guo, Chinese regime spies have been using either the Internet (hacking), money, sexual seduction, or a combination of the three to compromise and control Americans and American institutions.

Guo said the U.S. government has confirmed the authenticity of the document.

“We have friends all over the world … those who provide the documents are among the most senior people, including the current Politburo standing committee,” Guo said. “My material is real. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be afraid of it.”

China has charged the billionaire real estate mogul with several crimes, which Guo denies. Guo has requested political asylum in the U.S.

“My only single goal that I set myself to try to achieve is to change China,” Guo said at the National Press Club.

What China is doing “is against humanity,” he said. “What the U.S. ought to do is take action, instead of just talking to the Chinese kleptocracy.”

The document authorizes the Ministry of State Security (MSS) to send the operatives, who are described as “people’s police officers,” to work under cover at Bank of China branch offices and at Chinese diplomatic facilities in the United States.

The document was issued by the National Security Council, a new Chinese government and CCP entity headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Guo earlier charged in online broadcasts that top Chinese official Wang Qishan, who enjoys enormous financial power, is leading China’s nationwide anti-corruption campaign believed by many China watchers to be the strategy employed by Xi Jinping to consolidate power.

On Oct. 4, China’s Minister of Public Security, Guo Shengkun, met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss China’s demands for the return of fugitives, Bill Gertz reported for the Free Beacon.

A Justice Department official confirmed to the Free Beacon that Sessions raised the issue of a Chinese-origin cyber attack against the Hudson Institute. The think tank last week canceled a press conference for Guo under pressure from China and after a cyber attack. The Justice spokesman, Wynn Hornbuckle, said China agreed to investigate the incident.

David Tell, a Hudson spokesman, last week told the Free Beacon, that specialists traced a denial of service attack to Shanghai.

A Hudson employee said he was asked to forward a message to institute leaders sent from a Chinese Embassy official on Sept. 29, according to an email obtained by the Free Beacon.

Chinese officials, according to the email, “want Hudson to cancel the Guo Wengui event because he is a criminal and tells lies, that China is about to enter a sensitive time with its Party Congress, that hosting him would hurt China-U.S. relations, and that this event would embarrass Hudson Institute and hurt our ties with the Chinese government.”

