Democrats come unglued: Growing mental health crisis not covered by Trumpcare

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2017

The GOP’s partial repeal of Obamacare was okay, but Republicans’ neglected to provide “mental health benefits for balmy liberals whose thin tether to sanity has been severed by the success of President Trump,” David Catron wrote.

Democrats “are in need of anti-psychotic medication,” according to a scathing 0p-ed in American Spectator on May 5.

“Elizabeth Warren, whose multiple-personality disorder occasionally manifests itself in the form of a verbose U.S. senator and other times as a remarkably pale indigenous princess popularly known as Fauxcahontas, loosed the following war whoop on Twitter: “#AHCA will devastate Americans’ healthcare. Families will go bankrupt. People will die.”

“Take Christine Teigen (please), as Henny Youngman would have phrased it. She literally, and I mean ‘literally,’ advised her Twitter followers that enduring President Trump will require additional medication: ‘tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration i’m gonna have to go on another med.’ … But Teigen is, after all, a model. So, ‘thinking about stuff’ really isn’t her primary skill.”

Catron noted that Connecticut “is a beautiful state filled with sensible people,” so Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy “would naturally take a far more circumspect view, right? The vote provoked this tweet from Murphy: ‘House GOP, I hope you slept well last night … you will have the death of thousands on your conscience forever.’ As Corporal Agarn from F Troop, played by the immortal Larry Storch, would have phrased it: ‘That makes sense!’ ”

Catron noted that Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and his fellow Democrats — in Congress and the legacy “news” media — had “gleefully mocked” Republicans for previously failing to get enough votes to pass the Obamacare repeal.

On May 3, Perez changed his tune, saying “Trump and Republicans will own every preventable death, every untreated illness, and every bankruptcy that American families will be forced to bear if this bill becomes law and millions lose access to affordable health care. The 24 million who would lose access to health care is not just a number — it represents fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers and even newborn babies with heart diseases or cancers that are too costly to treat without affordable insurance.”

Catron wrote: “The 24 million is a made-up number, of course, as is the preposterous insinuation that Obamacare provides ‘affordable insurance.’ ”





“And what of the umpire of our political process, the Fourth Estate? It is just as dead as Obamacare.”

The Washington Post published this after the vote: “The health-care bill that the House of Representatives passed this afternoon … is an abomination. If there has been a piece of legislation in our lifetimes that boiled over with as much malice and indifference to human suffering, I can’t recall what it might have been.… It is no exaggeration to say that if it were to become law, this bill would kill significant numbers of Americans.”

Catron wrote: “Yes, as it happens, it is an exaggeration. In fact, it’s hysterical nonsense. The person who wrote this has become utterly incapable of critical thinking. The left has always been wrong. Now it has gone crazy. The Democrats and their partners in the media and the entertainment industry have become a case study in mass hysteria. Perhaps AHCA should have included some provision for pre-existing hysteria. These people need sedatives and a long spell at a country retreat before they hurt themselves. They have already done considerable harm to us.”

Meanwhile, Kurt Eichenwald, a senior writer for Newsweek, took to Twitter on May 5 to make clear his wish that Republicans who voted for the American Health Care Act see a family member suffer from a serious illness, lose their health insurance, and die, Breitbart reported.

“As one w/ preexisting condition: I hope every GOPr who voted 4 Trumpcare sees a family member get a long term condition, lose insurance, & die,” Eichenwald said in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

After being confronted by Twitter users, Eichenwald doubled down and insisted that Republican lawmakers’ family members be “tortured.”

“Nobody tell me how to feel knowing if I lose my insurance, I’m dead. I want the GOPrs who support this to feel the pain in their own families,” Eichenwald tweeted. “Because I want them to be tortured. GOPr only gain empathy when they are touched by the consequences, never before.”

Eichenwald issued a statement to The Daily Caller over his remarks:

“On the record, and print my entire statement or I will tweet out that you refused: what my very clear point was, under trumpcare, if I lose my job, i am uninsurable, and I die. That is not a maybe or a could be – I die. My wife is a doctor and has patients with chronic diseases who will be uninsurable under trumpcare. Then you have a bunch of GOPrs drinking beer and cheering themselves that they put all of the lives of people like me at risk, and smug little propagandists like you who know nothing about medical economics falling on the fainting couch because people whose lives are now at risk tweet mean things. People vote for things they don’t understand and barf up false sound bytes to dismiss the real fears of death people like me now face, then propagandists subsumed by smug ignorance repeat false talking points rather than reading a book or studying the academic analyses. They say stupid things like “get treatment at an ER” as if ERs provide chemo or provide long term treatment for people with cystic fibrosis or hand out the kinds of medicine I need to live. They don’t. Or they say we have cancer or epilepsy or heart valve conditions because we live bad lives. My wife, who is four years older than me, is now saying she will have to work until she is 69 just in case i lose insurance, because when she is 69 I will be on Medicare. We stay insured, or i die. Simple as that. So if GOPrs who voted for this want to celebrate and cheer and drink beer without even knowing what they have done, and propagandists like you are too lazy or blinded by partisanship to call them on it, then it is clear all of you will only face reality when you confront it in your own lives. You’ll find emergency rooms don’t provide chronic care or long term treatment. They say “high risk pools” without acknowledging that they don’t work. The only way people incapable of empathy will understand reality is when they face it. So yes, to save millions, I think the people who inflicted these consequences on strangers should see the consequences up close and personal. I tweeted that. The goprs in congress didn’t just send out a tweet wishing for me to face my own death. They actually voted to do it. If people don’t give a damn about the consequences of what they do, they should face those consequences. They shouldn’t all be inflicted on strangers. I’m terrified that I won’t live to see my grandchildren. And you expect me to be nice to the people who created that situation? I want them to feel what millions of us are feeling tonight – fear, desperation, a knowledge that any moment could start the countdown to our deaths.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments