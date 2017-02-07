California State Senate leader admits ‘half’ of his family’ has ‘false identification’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2017

The leader of California’s State Senate has introduced legislation that would make California a “sanctuary state,” meaning local police officers statewide would be specifically instructed to ignore federal immigration laws.

That leader, in testimony before the California Senate’s Public Safety Committee, admitted he has a huge personal stake in the legislation. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said half of his family are residing in the United States illegally and with the possession of falsified Social Security cards and green cards.

“…I can tell you half of my family would be eligible for deportation under [President Donald Trump’s] executive order, because if they got a false Social Security card, if they got a false identification, if they got a false driver’s license prior to us passing AB60, if they got a false green card, and anyone who has family members, you know, who are undocumented knows that almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification,” de Leon said. “That’s what you need to survive, to work. They are eligible for massive deportation.”

In a follow-up interview with Larry Mantle of KPCC, de Leon said “someone simply who received or purchased a [fraudulent] Social Security card down at McArthur Park, or elsewhere in my district would be eligible immediately for mass deportation.”

Host Larry Mantle asked him: “… First of all, I just — I want to make sure I understand correctly: You don’t think purchasing a phony Social Security card and number should be a deportable offense?”

De Leon replied: “I don’t think so … the vast majority of immigrants — hard working immigrants — have done that. I can tell you I have family members specifically who came here as undocumented immigrants, and they did the same thing. That’s what you need to do to survive in this economy.”

Mantle objected: “But of course the problem is, — and I know people too — who’ve had their Social Security numbers and identities stolen as a result of that….”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments