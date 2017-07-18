Buchanan’s warning: Unchecked power of the Mainstream Media endangering America

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2017

Nearly daily leaks are pouring out of the investigative and security arms of the government, a reality that “underscores a truth of our time,” according to columnist Patrick Buchanan. “The mutual agendas of the deep-state leakers and the mainstream media mesh perfectly.

“In the 19th century, power meant control of the means of production; today, power lies in control of the means of communication,” the former Nixon White House aide wrote on July 17.

“Who controls the media spotlight controls what people talk about and think about. And mainstream media are determined to keep that spotlight on Trump-Russia, and as far away as possible from their agenda – breaking the Trump presidency and bringing him down.”

Though there have been blunders from the White House, there has been no proof of actual crimes committed in the entire ongoing Trump-Russia soap opera, he noted.

The real crime? Collusion between the Mainstream Media and the leakers who feed it, Buchanan wrote on July 17.

Some of the leaks from national security and investigative agencies “are felonies, not only violations of the leaker’s solemn oath to protect secrets, but of federal law.”

“Yet the press is happy to collude with these leakers and to pay them in the coin they seek. First, by publishing the secrets the leakers want revealed. Second, by protecting them from exposure to arrest and prosecution for the crimes they are committing.”

Buchanan continued: “Consider the original Russiagate offense.

“Confidential emails of the DNC and John Podesta were hacked, i.e., stolen by Russian intelligence and given to WikiLeaks. And who was the third and indispensable party … the media itself. While deploring Russian hacking as an ‘act of war’ against ‘our democracy,’ the media published the fruits of the hacking. It was the media that revealed what Podesta wrote and how the DNC tilted the tables against Bernie Sanders.

“If the media believed Russian hacking was a crime against our democracy, why did they publish the fruits of that crime?

“Is it not monumental hypocrisy to denounce Russia’s hacking of the computers of Democratic political leaders and institutions, while splashing the contents of the theft all over Page 1?”





Some journalists “know exactly who is leaking against Trump, but they are as protective of their colleagues’ ‘sources’ as of their own,” Buchanan wrote. “Thus, the public is left in the dark as to what the real agenda is here, and who is sabotaging a president in whom they placed so much hope.

“And thus does democracy die in darkness.

“Do the American people not have a ‘right to know’ who are the leakers within the government who are daily spilling secrets to destroy their president? Are the identities of the saboteurs not a legitimate subject of investigation? Ought they not be exposed and rooted out?

“Where is the special prosecutor to investigate the collusion between bureaucrats and members of the press who traffic in the stolen secrets of the republic?

“Bottom line: Trump is facing a stacked deck.

“People inside the executive branch are daily providing fresh meat to feed the scandal. Anti-Trump media are transfixed by it. It is the Watergate of their generation. They can smell the blood in the water. The Pulitzers are calling. And they love it, for they loathe Donald Trump both for who he is and what he stands for.

“It is hard to see when this ends, or how it ends well for the country.”

