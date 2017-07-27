‘Black genocide’: Pastors confront NAACP on abortion issue

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2017

The NAACP is leading African-Americans astray on the abortion issue, the largest African-American pro-life group in the U.S. says.

Rev. Clenard Childress, Jr., assistant to the national director of the Life Education and Resource Network, said nearly 1,800 black babies are killed in the womb each day with the majority of abortion clinics located in minority neighborhoods.

Childress cited a statement by Rev. William Barber, a pastor and president of North Carolina’s NAACP chapter:

“We’re very frustrated with the words of Rev. Barber and his reference to the clergy praying for Donald Trump [and] insinuating that this administration is ‘preying’ upon black people, but it’s just the opposite,” Childress told OneNewsNow.

“The NAACP and Rev. Barber support abortion, which is causing black genocide.”

Research by Protecting Black Life found that 79 percent of Planned Parenthood surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of black and Latino neighborhoods.

“It’s time for clergy to own up to the responsibility of shepherding their sheep and leading them away from the slaughter, not to the slaughter,” Childress said.

The African American abortion rate is 41 per 1,000 women ages 15 to 19, according to a study conducted by the Guttmacher Institute. The national average abortion rate is 18 per 1,000 women ages 15 to 19.

LifeNews.com noted that the NAACP supports abortion “despite it being the largest destroyer of black lives in America.” and “even opposed a bill to ban abortions based on the unborn baby’s race.”

Alveda King, a pro-life advocate and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said on Fox & Friends earlier this month that “[President Trump] is certainly fighting for civil rights today … leading the charge for civil rights today for the little unborn persons in the womb who have a right to live.”

