An intense Trump called America’s ‘negotiator in chief’ in every single meeting

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2018

President Donald Trump is a sharply-focused behind-the-scenes negotiator who is not afraid to confront world leaders to demand better treatment for the United States, a senior White House aide said.

“Donald Trump is the lobbyist for every had working American,” senior aide Stephen Miller said, according to Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

Bedard, in his May 21 Washington Secrets column, noted that “Aides said that Trump’s style, honed in Manhattan real estate negotiations, is part of a long-ago formed view that past administrations were too quick to roll over in world talks. In fact, he presented that view in a full-page 1987 newspaper ad that said, ‘Let’s not let our great country be laughed at any more.’ ”

Since putting out a list in December of 81 accomplishments from his first year, Trump “has made good on promises to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, ordered a cut in funds to Planned Parenthood, boosted military spending, eliminated regulations, ended former President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, worked with Democrats on prison reform, and won historic concessions from North Korea,” Bedard noted.

“Everything that the American people hoped for when they cast that ballot for change for a new kind of leadership in Washington, everything that they hoped they would get, I am telling you that they not only received it, but they’ve gotten it times 10,” Miller said.

“They can have 100 percent confidence that when their interests are on the line and the president is in the room whether he’s negotiation with Congress, whether he’s negotiating with foreign governments, whether he is negotiating with international organizations, whatever the engagement may be, that his first and last consideration is what’s good for America and the citizens of this country and he is unwavering in fighting for the things that the people of this country care about.”

Miller said that “We’re in a situation where we’ve had an unprecedentedly successful year-plus of the Trump presidency and again, heading into the midterms with incredible economic success, enormous optimism, and at the heart of it, you have a president who is putting America first.”

Democrats continue to believe they will be able to take back the House and maybe the Senate in the midterm elections, Bedard noted, adding that the White House believes Democrats “overplayed their hand in criticizing the president and even talking up impeachment should they win in November.”

The Democrats “are running on negativity and they are running on a platform of defeatism,” said Miller. “Our poll numbers are better today than they were on Election Day. … “When you step outside the Washington swamp and you talk to normal everyday Americans the level of excitement is just extraordinary…and the enthusiasm hasn’t dipped at all since the election and that is not what the norm is in politics at all.”

