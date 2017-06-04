Al Gore poppycock: Rise of sea levels called ‘greatest lie ever told’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2017

Researchers are now predicting that sea levels could rise nearly twice as much as previously thought by the year 2100 – with man being the culprit due to unabated emissions of carbon dioxide.

Christopher Booker, a columnist for the UK’s Telegraph, contends that the prediction of a catastrophic rise in sea levels is “the greatest lie ever told.”

“If one thing more than any other is used to justify proposals that the world must spend tens of trillions of dollars on combating global warming, it is the belief that we face a disastrous rise in sea levels,” Booker wrote in March 2009. “The Antarctic and Greenland ice caps will melt, we are told, warming oceans will expand, and the result will be catastrophe.”

Although the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) only predicts a sea level rise of 59cm (17 inches) by 2100, Al Gore in his Oscar-winning film An Inconvenient Truth went much further, talking of 20 feet, and showing computer graphics of cities such as Shanghai and San Francisco half under water, Booker noted.

“We all know the graphic showing central London in similar plight. As for tiny island nations such as the Maldives and Tuvalu, as Prince Charles likes to tell us and the Archbishop of Canterbury was again parroting last week, they are due to vanish.”

All of the talk about the sea rising “is nothing but a colossal scare story,” Booker said, citing Swedish geologist and physicist Nils-Axel Morner, formerly chairman of the INQUA International Commission on Sea Level Change, who “for 35 years has been using every known scientific method to study sea levels all over the globe.”

Despite fluctuations down as well as up, “the sea is not rising,” Morner says. “It hasn’t risen in 50 years.” If there is any rise this century it will “not be more than 10cm (four inches), with an uncertainty of plus or minus 10cm”. And quite apart from examining the hard evidence, he says, the elementary laws of physics (latent heat needed to melt ice) tell us that “the apocalypse conjured up by Al Gore and Co. could not possibly come about.”





Morner, Booker points out, “is so certain that these claims about sea level rise are 100 percent wrong is that they are all based on computer model predictions, whereas his findings are based on ‘going into the field to observe what is actually happening in the real world.’ ”

When running the International Commission on Sea Level Change, Morner launched a special project on the Maldives, “whose leaders have for 20 years been calling for vast sums of international aid to stave off disaster,” Booker wrote. “Six times he and his expert team visited the islands, to confirm that the sea has not risen for half a century. Before announcing his findings, he offered to show the inhabitants a film explaining why they had nothing to worry about. The government refused to let it be shown.”

Similarly in Tuvalu, where local leaders have been calling for the inhabitants to be evacuated for 20 years, “the sea has if anything dropped in recent decades,” Booker wrote. “The only evidence the scaremongers can cite is based on the fact that extracting groundwater for pineapple growing has allowed seawater to seep in to replace it.”

Booker added that one of Morner’s “most shocking discoveries was why the IPCC has been able to show sea levels rising by 2.3mm a year. Until 2003, even its own satellite-based evidence showed no upward trend. But suddenly the graph tilted upwards because the IPCC’s favored experts had drawn on the finding of a single tide-gauge in Hong Kong harbor showing a 2.3mm rise. The entire global sea-level projection was then adjusted upwards by a ‘corrective factor’ of 2.3mm, because, as the IPCC scientists admitted, they ‘needed to show a trend.’ ”

Morner said he was “astonished to find that not one of their 22 contributing authors on sea levels was a sea level specialist: not one”.

Yet the results of all this “deliberate ignorance” and reliance on rigged computer models have become “the most powerful single driver of the entire warmist hysteria,” Booker wrote.

