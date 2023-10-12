Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur enters 2024 presidential race as a Democrat

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 12, 2023

Giving Joe Biden a mere 10 percent chance of winning in 2024, Cenk Uygur, founder of the leftist news outlet The Young Turks, said he is ready to ride to the Democrat Party’s rescue.

Uygur, 53, announced Wednesday evening that he’s running for president as a Democrat in 2024.

Uygur, who emigrated from Turkey to the U.S. in 1978, said Wednesday on his show that Biden would not win the election.

“It should not have been me, it should have been somebody else, but unfortunately it was not anyone else,” Uygur said.

“There’s only four months left. We must change course. He has at best a 10% chance of winning. I’m running as a proxy. I am running to win,” he added.

Uygur said he believes the Constitution’s “natural born citizen” clause would enable him to become president, but that he may have to take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court to get there.

Meanwhile, Cornel West announced last week that he now will be running as an independent in the 2024 presidential contest.

West, 70, has changed his party affiliation twice since his June campaign launch under the People’s Party. He previously switched to the Green Party.

“As Dr. West’s campaign for president grows, he believes the best way to challenge the entrenched system is by focusing 100% on the people, not on the intricacies of internal party dynamics,” West’s campaign said last week.

“Our Constitution provides for Independent candidates to gain ballot access in all states, and Dr. West has begun seeking ballot access as an Independent, unaffiliated with any political party,” the West campaign added.

West is in the race “to challenge the hegemony of the two ruling parties,” which they refer to as “the corporate duopoly,” per his campaign.

