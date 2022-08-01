Winning ticket in $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot was bought in Illinois

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 1, 2022

Overcoming 303 million to one odds, someone in Illinois purchased the winning ticket in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

There was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, according to megamillions.com.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. Going into Friday’s draw, the jackpot went 29 consecutive weeks without a winner. No one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

