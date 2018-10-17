Who is, or was, Jamal Khashoggi? Intel asset for rival prince, backed Muslim Brotherhood

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi, who was believed to have been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, has been portrayed by the major media as a journalist and contributor to The Washington Post and a dissident who opposed the policies of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

But who exactly is, or was, Jamal Khashoggi?

Geostrategy-Direct.com reported on Oct. 16 that Khashoggi had close ties to Osama bin Laden and was a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to news reports in Germany, Khashoggi was a high-level operative for the Saudi intelligence service and the nephew of infamous arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was also said to have been bitterly opposed to the new Saudi government’s rapprochement with Israel, according to Geostrategy-Direct.com.

Related: Who is, or was, Jamal Khashoggi? Friend of Bin Laden, ally of pro-Brotherhood prince, October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Turkish newspaper Sabah has reported that Khashoggi had entered the Saudi consulate with an Apple iWatch smartwatch that documented his interrogation and murder.

According to the Sabah’s report, Khashoggi first approached the consul’s room and was then dragged by two senior intelligence officers to a second room where he was interrogated and tortured until he was murdered.

On the recordings are shouts of Khashoggi and the security men. He was then dragged into a third room at the consulate, where his body was dismembered, the report said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continues to claim that his country is not involved in the disappearance of Khashoggi, who the prince claims entered the consulate building and left 20 minutes to an hour later.

Daniel Greenfield, writing for Front Page Magazine, took an unsentimental view of Khashoggi.

“In high school, Jamal Khashoggi had a good friend. His name was Osama bin Laden,” Greenfield wrote.

“We were hoping to establish an Islamic state anywhere,” Khashoggi reminisced about their time together in the Muslim Brotherhood. “We believed that the first one would lead to another, and that would have a domino effect which could reverse the history of mankind.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments